LACONIA — Laconia firefighter and paramedic, Trevor Greene, will feel a little extra warmth this winter as he was selected from more than 60 nominations nationally as this year’s Harman Hero. The program recognizes front line responders and military members who make positive contributions within their local community. Trevor and his wife, Hollie, also serve as fire and rescue volunteers with the Sandwich fire department and he is a full-time paramedic at Huggins Hospital.
Fireside Living in Laconia, who is donating their time and service, will be installing a new Harman pellet stove for the Greenes, who have two toddler boys.
In addition to the stove install, a friend of the Greenes built a new masonry hearth and mantle and one ton of wood pellets will be delivered to fuel the stove for an entire year.
“Trevor is a shining example of what being a local hero is all about,” said Karen Smeltz, with Harman Stoves. “We’re honored to recognize his outstanding and selfless contributions to the Laconia and greater New Hampshire community. We hope that our contribution will help return some of the warmth and happiness Trevor provides every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.