LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is kicking off their 11th annual coat, hat, and glove drive. With winter weather starting early, the Irwin Automotive Group wants to make sure all the youth in the local community have a warm coat that will get them through the often brutal winter.
Now more than ever, people in our community are counting on acts of warmth from their neighbors to make it through the holiday season. Not since the Great Depression have so many people experienced hunger, unemployment, and illness. Basic needs like food and warm clothing compete with one another as families and individuals face cruel choices.
The Salvation Army Coat Distribution Program strives to ensure that every child in our community has a coat to keep them warm so families do not have to make this choice. This program depends on volunteers like YOU who are willing to donate their time and resources.
Through the initiative like Irwin’s coat drive, everyday people can make a big difference by donating gently-worn coats, hats and gloves at any Irwin Automotive Group location including Irwin Toyota, Irwin Ford Lincoln, and Irwin Hyundai now through December 18.
