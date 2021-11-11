LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is kicking off its 12th annual coat, hat and glove drive. Things are getting more expensive and many families don’t have the money to buy new winter coats, hats, and gloves for their families. This upcoming winter is forecasted to be colder than usual, the Irwin Automotive Group wants to make sure all the youth in the local community have a warm coat that will get them through the often brutal winter.
Right now, millions of Americans — 1 in every 6 people — are struggling to meet their most basic needs. With today’s economic pressures, more and more families have to choose between eating a meal or purchasing a warm coat for their family members.
The Salvation Army coat distribution program strives to ensure that every child in our community has a coat to keep them warm, so families do not have to make this choice. This program depends on volunteers like you who are willing to donate their time and resources.
Since the start of this fundraiser, the Irwin Automotive Group has donated thousands of coats, hats, and gloves to very deserving youths. Through initiatives like Irwin’s coat drive, everyday people can make a big difference by donating gently-worn coats, hats, and gloves at any Irwin Automotive Group Location including Irwin Toyota, Irwin Ford Lincoln, and Irwin Hyundai now through December.
