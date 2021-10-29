CENTER HARBOR — The 2nd annual Haunted Halloween Walk which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, has been postponed to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-8 p.m.
Join the Halloween Walk at 293 Daniel Webster Hwy.
Animatronics, lights, staged Halloween scenes and candy tables with pre-bagged goodies for the kids. All donations will go to Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. For more info visit: xaviergroupnh.com.
