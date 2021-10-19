GILFORD — The Wetlands Walk boardwalk and pollinator gardens at Gunstock are getting ready for winter. Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Belknap County Conservation District is seeking volunteers to help with blowing leaves from the surface of the boardwalk, adding wood filler to the bumper for the visually impaired and sweeping next to it, installing Buy a Board plaques, removing invasive weeds, removing moss and lichen that can damage to boardwalk, and installing a new interpretive sign. The pollinator gardens need trimming for winter. Students under 18 must have a responsible adult with them; Community Service Certificates are available.
All helpers will be greatly appreciated whether for the whole time or less. Just follow the volunteer signs, or you can walk ¼ mile from the parking lot just off Rt 11A to visit it any time.
For more information, call the Belknap County Conservation District office at 603-527-5880 or Jan, volunteer, at 603-707-9760.
