GILFORD — Neal R. Miller, member of Boy Scout Troop 243, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting, in a ceremony at Gunstock on Aug. 1. Miller graduated this year from Gilford High School where he was on the tennis and swim teams and participated in the robotics program. Miller will attend the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology this fall.
Miller has been a member of Troop 243 for over five years, serving in a number of leadership roles and earning 21 merit badges to achieve the rank of Eagle. His badges involved first aid, emergency preparedness, wilderness survival, and citizenship. Miller has demonstrated leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project that involved building a backpack storage shelter for tennis players at the Gilford Village Fields.
Troop 243 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church. Anyone interested in scouting is welcome to attend.
