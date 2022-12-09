GILFORD — While giving back to the community is a year-round endeavor at Gilford Community Church, its importance is heightened during the holiday season.
“Families are struggling with food and the cost of energy, especially as the weather turns colder,” Pastor Michael Graham said.
To address emerging community needs in the holiday season, GCC participates in a number of community-based giving initiatives. One such initiative is St. Vincent de Paul/Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel Program, which distributes outerwear, socks, underwear and various hygiene items to hundreds of children annually.
“Each day, we put out tags to purchase sweatshirts, jackets, and coats,” said Jessica Fleck, of GCC’s Outreach Committee. “It’s truly heartwarming to watch the excitement as members choose a tag to pick up a gift, or two, or three to help someone that is less fortunate.”
GCC also distributes Thanksgiving and Christmas food bags. This year, Fleck said they are also helping homeless shelters restock their supply of twin sheets, blankets and comforters.
“We have delivered bags to Carey House, New Beginnings, Helping Hands, and Gilford Neighbors,” she said. “We have also supported Belknap House and five people who came in asking for help.”
While expressing enthusiasm for the job performed by GCC members, Graham acknowledged that the continued needs of local communities underscores a larger theme.
“We need to figure out how to systematically address these challenges faced by people who are struggling so they can improve their circumstances,” he said. “I hope we can one day live in a world where no one has to go without the basic necessities of life.”
To aid in GCC’s holiday giving efforts, call 603-524-6057. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend service, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
