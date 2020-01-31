GILFORD — This summer, Gilford High School freshman Andrew DeCarli will join other students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career development experience at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
The Culinary Academy is a six-day intensive program which enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Drew has been comfortable in the kitchen from a young age. He regularly volunteers to prepare and serve meals at local food pantries and shelters. Drew enjoys making food and seeing people enjoy it. At 12, Drew began testing recipes and inviting guests to participate in a supper club to try his creations, looking for constructive criticism. His culinary career began when he turned 14 and applied for a dishwasher job at The Lodge at Smith Point in West Alton. After meeting with restaurant owner Mark Poirier, Drew was offered a part-time kitchen position. Recognizing his drive, talent and potential, Executive Chef Joshua Baker recently added more skilled culinary tasks to Drew’s role.
The Lodge is hosting a fundraising dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., to help Drew with costs of his culinary program. With a four-course menu planned and prepared by Baker and Drew, guests will take a tour of Italy. Tickets are $65, and include gratuity. Reserve a seat by calling 603-855-2110.
For more information about the Culinary Academy, visit www.envisionexperience.com.
