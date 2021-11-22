GILFORD — The Gilford High School craft fair is on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both the Gilford High School and Gilford Middle School on Alva Wilson Road in Gilford.
You will find well over 100 vendors with a large variety of crafts and goodies. From jewelry to quilting to lighting to mixed media to ceramics to pottery and everything in between. Many of your favorite crafters will be returning.
This is the major fundraiser for the GHS Senior Class of 2022. There will also be a food court in the Gilford Middle School with all kinds of yummy delights to eat!!
Come and support the students who will work very hard to get this craft fair set up and run smoothly.
Coffee and donuts will be available in the morning in both buildings for those who need that quick fix to get their shopping game on!.
If the weather holds, there will be overflow parking at the Gilford Village Field with a shuttle bus running throughout the day. Utilize this to avoid illegal parking at the schools.
