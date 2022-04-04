SANDWICH — The Sandwich Fire-Rescue Department will again host an Easter Egg Hunt, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The hunt, sponsored by the Fire-Rescue Association, will take place on Saturday, April 16 at the Central Fire Station, located at 2 Wentworth Hill Road. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m., sharp.
The Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers through elementary school-age children and is free to all participants. Bring a basket for eggs and dress for the weather, as it is a rain or, hopefully, shine event.
Remember to check all eggs, as some will have some special prizes.
