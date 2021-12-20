MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club brought their voices together in harmony to sing "Deck the Halls" and other merry carols as Deb Kumpf led a singalong at the December meeting. The members donned festive sweaters in the spirit of the season and an assortment of holiday treats provided by this month’s hostess committee was enjoyed after a luncheon.
The Waypoint program and the Moultonborough Children’s Christmas Fund were the designated gift organizations for the month. A team of knitters and crocheters led by Janet Schurko displayed hats, gloves, mittens and scarves to be donated to the Meredith Village Savings Bank’s Mitten Tree.
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer designated MWC’s team a Crusader Crew for their participation in their October walkathon.
For more information about the MWC, check out MOULTONBOROUGHWOMENSCLUB.ORG or contact Mborowomensclub@gmail.com for more information.
