LACONIA — The Colonial Theater project is comprised of three, mixed-used developments, renovation of the historic theater, renovation of former apartment units into marketable residential use, and four storefront commercial units.
The theater will be built with modern technology, accessibility upgrades, and historic rehabilitation, with a 750-seat capacity. It will host various cultural arts activities, including live stage performances and musical acts. The city will be the master tenant of the theater and manage operations.
Join Justin Slattery Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building for an update on the Colonial Theater Project. This free event is open to the public.
