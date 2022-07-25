Maple Lodge

Castle in the Clouds to host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala fundraiser Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. All proceeds from the Mardi Gras Masquerade will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge — the quaint gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the Castle property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.

MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds is looking forward to hosting the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. Bringing a taste of Mardi Gras to the Lakes Region, the Gala event will feature authentic NOLA jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a live auction of unique Castle experiences.

Live auction items include a sunset picnic on the Lucknow lawn, private tours of the Lucknow Mansion, brunch on the Castle sun parlor, and much more. “Our annual Gala is one of the most fun and exciting events that we host each year,” says Castle Preservation Society Executive Director, Charles Clark. “It offers the community a great opportunity to come together in support of our mission to preserve, restore, and share this magnificent property.”

