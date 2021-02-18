LACONIA — Laconia Parks and Rec will host a Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday, Feb. 27. All are welcome but masks and social distancing will be required. There will be three divisional races with the first division (ages 10 and under) beginning at 1 p.m., the second division (ages 11-17) racing at 1:15 p.m., and the third division (18 and up) racing at 1:30 p.m. Please call the Parks & Rec office at 524-5046 to register or e-mail parks@laconianh.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.