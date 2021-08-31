WOLFEBORO — Barbara Noa celebrated her 100th Birthday at Sugar Hill Retirement Community on Aug. 29 surrounded by friends and family. Her daughter Sydney and son-in-law Dean have resided in Wolfeboro for the past 38 years and hosted locals from Wolfeboro, family from Ohio, Nova Scotia, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Many of the staff of Sugar Hill past and present honored Barbara on her big day eager to continue keeping her safe and healthy.
Her family led the toast with Barbara wearing a tiara and sash while enjoying cake and Proseco outdoors under a festive tent. Governor Chris Sununu sent a signed card while US Senator Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter thanking her for her activism.
Barbara has travelled all over the world exploring, learning and meeting new people. A native New Yorker, she retired to Florida before finally moving to Sugar Hill to be closer to her daughter.
Barbara has been able to spread love and kindness throughout her years as a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She has also been able to touch many lives through her work as speech therapist in health care and in schools. As those who love her know she is an avid reader, passionate about politics, theater, education and fashion.
Barbara always looks her best whether she's playing Bingo at Sugar Hill or getting her nails done at Bayside with her daughter Sydney. Her favorite outings in town are lunches at Nolans or Wolfetrap where she is sometimes waited on by her granddaughter!
To Wolfeboros newest 100 year old resident!
Happy 100th Barbara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.