April 15 is the deadline for property owners seeking tax relief for their historic agricultural structures. NH RSA 79-D authorizes towns and cities to grant property tax relief to barn owners who can demonstrate the public benefit of preserving their barn or other older farm buildings, and agree to maintain them throughout a minimum 10-year preservation easement.
According to preliminary data collected by the NH Department of Revenue Administration, by the close of 2020, 100 communities in New Hampshire have a total of 607 historic structures currently participating in the program.
Sandwich, Freedom, Deerfield, Hopkinton, Plainfield, Stratham, Kensington and Kingston lead the state with 15 or more structures protected; Alton, Candia, Concord, Cornish, Fitzwilliam, Henniker, Lancaster, Lee, Lyme, Lyndeborough, Marlborough, Moultonborough, New Boston, North Hampton, Orford and Weare all have between 10 and 14 structures protected under the program. “People across the state and their municipal leaders understand the significance of these historic structures, the opportunities to continue to use them in creative ways, and the value these barns and other agricultural structures bring to the scenic landscape of their communities,” said Beverly Thomas, Program Director, New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
Applications can be obtained from your town office, or download an information packet with application from the Alliance’s web-site www.nhpreservation.org, or call 603-224-2281. Applications are also available at www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/2010/documents/pa-36a.pdf.
