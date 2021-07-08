ALTON BAY — Caitlin McCracken, junior at Keene State College, was recently elected student body president. During the 2020-2021 school year, she held the office of student body vice president.
Since beginning her education at Keene State College, McCracken has been active in campus life. In the winter of 2018, McCracken was an orientation leader, and will serve her third year in that post this summer. In the fall of 2020, she joined Delta Phi Epsilon, one of only three sororities at Keene State.
McCracken, daughter of Sean and Kate McCracken, is currently pursuing a bachelor of science degree in elementary education as well as a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She plans to graduate in spring 2022, and stay for an additional year to complete her masters of education degree in special education.
