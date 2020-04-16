AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers, Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, will receive premium refunds totaling $125 million. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16-May 15 will receive a 20 percent policy refund check, mailed by the end of May. Members do not need to take action to receive their refund.
Th refund is due to reduced driving and claims because of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. “We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, president and chief executive officer.
Another way AAA Northern New England is helping communities is by providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help the workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem, or flat tire. For service, call 800-400-4222.
AAA is also making a $1 million donation to United Way to support COVID-19 relief programs nationwide. With other corporate contributions, and contributions from employees, the company will contribute over $2.5 million to United Way this year.
For more information, visit AAA.com.
