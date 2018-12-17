LACONIA — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. raised a total of $30,990.04 in the Lakes Region during the 25th annual PinkSTYLE Campaign and recent TangerFIT 5K Run/Walk, to benefit patients receiving care at the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center at LRGHealthcare.
“For the last 25 years, Tanger Outlets has been partnering locally and nationally to make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer,” said Eric Proulx, general manager of Tanger Outlets in Tilton. “In 2018, it was our goal for the campaign to be bigger, bolder and better - and we did just that. We could only do this with the support of our local and national partners, retailers, area businesses and our shoppers. Truly, it takes a village,” added Proulx.
“On behalf of the providers, staff, and patients at LRGHealthcare I thank everyone at Tanger Outlets in Tilton, the Tanger Family, and the many community supporters who came out to support the PinkSTYLE campaign and the annual 5K this past fall,” said LRGHealthcare President and CEO Kevin W. Donovan. “The impact Tanger has had on our patients and the LRGHealthcare organization over the years is remarkable, and we are honored to once again be named their local beneficiary.”
