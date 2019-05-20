NH Liquor Commission recognizes wineries, distilleries, employees

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission honored national brands, local wineries and distilleries, and employees at its annual Wine, Spirit & Employee Awards ceremony held April 9 at the Puritan Conference & Event Center in Manchester. Recipients were recognized for their support of community initiatives, customer service, and sales performance.
Paul Brown of Store 42 in Meredith was honored with the Initiative Award for his creative approach to driving sales, as he regularly draws cartoon characters on the store’s whiteboard to promote fresh drink recipes and the ingredients needed to create them. Additionally, his creativity extends to the store’s displays, as this winter he incorporated a working train into a Tito’s Handmade Vodka display. Brown’s initiative and work ethic set a great example for his coworkers.
“The employees, business partners, and brands we work with are integral to NHLC’s success, and we always look forward to honoring those who helped us exceed our sales goals at our annual event,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Those who attend our annual Wine, Spirit and Employee Awards ceremony have reached far beyond what is expected to provide exemplary service and exceptional value to each and every customer.”
NHLC also recognized the following brands, products, individuals and New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets:
Spirit of the Year, Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon
Distillery of the Year, Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Wine of the Year, Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Winery of the Year, Simi Winery
Business Partner of the Year, Christine Pederson of Easterseals New Hampshire
New Hampshire Distillery of the Year, Smoky Quartz Distillery
New Hampshire Winery of the Year, Poverty Lane Orchards & Farnum Hill Ciders
Best Example Award, Matt Couture and Team of Store 14 in Rochester
Shining Star Award, Skylar Marshall at Store 18 in Colebrook
Leadership Impact Award, Sam Draper at Store 81 in Pembroke
Customer Hero Award, James Hinch at Store 50 in Nashua
First Class Customer Service Award, Nicole Wilson at Store 25 in Stratham
