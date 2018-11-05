CONCORD — Dr. Jacob L. Kaufman has joined the neurology associates at the Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman specializes in general neurology, with a special interest in neuromuscular disease, headache and electromyography.
A graduate of the Columbia University, College of Physicians and
Surgeons in New York, N.Y., Dr. Kaufman completed his internship and residency in neurology and a fellowship in neuromuscular medicine and electromyography at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. He is board-certified in neurology and has extensive research and teaching experience.
Neurology Associates provides comprehensive, individualized medical care for diseases of the nervous system, including stroke, dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, headache and neuromuscular disease. For more information, visit concordhospital.org or call 603-224-6691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.