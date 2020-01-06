LACONIA — After the acquisition of the Byse Agency, Inc., of Laconia in mid-2017, HPM Insurance has been aggressively expanding its staff with six new hires.
The first round of hires included Samantha Leahy and Lorraine Plankey, as both were interested in professional growth as experienced and licensed insurance agents. Leahy joined the Laconia office, as she wanted the opportunity to focus on client development and provide a more personalized approach to the insurance buying process. Plankey came to run the Bristol office, formerly known as Bristol Insurance Agency. She brought the ability to navigate the more complex accounts and provide exceptional client service.
Loretta Snell came on board as an experienced risk control specialist, focusing on commercial accounts. Snell is based out of the Laconia office and took the place of Kathleen Gilman, who retired from HPM Insurance after more than 40 years with the agency.
The next round of hires included Meagan McQueen, an experienced risk control specialist focusing on personal insurance, and Caitlin Turgeon and Brenna Plankey, who is Lorraine’s daughter, to round out the support team.
Both Turgeon and Plankey are new to the insurance industry and are learning more about the business while studying for their New Hampshire property and casualty license.
HPM Insurance established its roots in New Hampshire in 1860 and has offices in Amherst, Bedford, Bristol, and Laconia. For generations, the agency has protected businesses and families with personal attention to its clients’ needs.
For more information, see www.HPMinsurance.com or contact Lyle Fulkerson at 603-673-1201 or Lyle@HPMinsurance.com.
