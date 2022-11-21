BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel.
After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
“I am so proud that Brian chooses to step up to challenges that improve technicians’ work lives. He has a real generosity of spirit, and Grappone Ford is blessed to have him on our team,” said Grappone Osmer.
"I'm excited to be able to have a direct impact with Ford Motor Company to address issues and improve processes that will benefit technicians, not just here at Grappone, but throughout the Ford dealer technician community nationally," Tuttle said of his selection.
Comprised of 21 technicians, the panel's members represent their dealerships, regions, and fellow technicians across the country. During their 18-month membership, these representatives will visit Ford Motor Company facilities and attend monthly meetings to provide expert input on everything from customer service and technology to Ford’s vehicle safety features.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.