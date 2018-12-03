MEREDITH — Genuine Local promoted Clarissa Macdonald to the role of director of opportunities. Macdonald has worked in the specialty food business since 2009, and has been a part of the growth at Genuine Local for the past two years. In her new position, she will be responsible for developing new business relationships, promoting fundraising and specialty projects, and assisting with on-boarding for new members of the Genuine Local community.
“We are very excited that Clarissa has accepted this new position,” said Gavin Macdonald, co-owner of Genuine Local. “The creation of this position reflects an expanded vision for Genuine Local and its role in supporting local foodpreneurs, farmers and community organizations, and we look forward to the energy and new vision that Clarissa brings.”
“I am looking forward to helping small food businesses and local organizations identify new ways that Genuine Local can help grow their businesses or support their mission,” said Macdonald. “The title of the position really reflects what Genuine Local can offer – the opportunities are nearly endless.”
The Great Cookie Bake will be one of the first community programs coordinated by Macdonald. “This is an perfect opportunity for home cooks to gather friends and bake delicious holiday treats for everyone on their list in just an afternoon,” said Macdonald, who also noted that there are still a limited number of time slots available.
For more information on opportunities at Genuine Local, call 603-279-8600 or visit www.genuinelocal.org.
