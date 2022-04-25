LACONIA — “Our passion is pizza,” says Matthew Nichols, Owner of Pie Guys Pizzeria on Route 104 in Meredith. The pizzeria, which opened in February, went from a dream of Nichols to a reality with the help of financing from Belknap EDC.
It all started a year ago when Nichols, who had an idea to open a business, teamed up with Justin Slattery, executive director of Belknap EDC for support in bringing his ideas and passion for pizza to life. Through Belknap EDC, Matthew was able to get the financing he needed.
“He was a great help,” says Nichols. “Justin took the time to understand where we were coming from and the passion we were putting into this. Now we’re open seven days a week.” Matthew adds, “I would like to thank Belknap Economic Development Council and Justin for helping us get our dream off the ground.”
Today, Nichols and his team are proud to be serving patrons with a wide selection of pizzas, breadsticks and some baked goods from their location in the Ocean State Job Lots Plaza.
Slattery says, “We’re so happy to support Pie Guys and the team here in Meredith. We’ve really enjoyed working with Matthew. He has done a fantastic job these first few months, and we are excited for Pie Guys continued success.”
