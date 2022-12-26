LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s Matching Gift campaign centered around Giving Tuesday and powered by Givio’s Charitable Banking platform raised $50,000 for more than 100 area nonprofits in record time.

The campaign, in recognition of Giving Tuesday, which took place on Nov. 29 this year, was so successful the original goal of a $20,000 match on any donation made through BNH’s digital banking portal was reached in just a matter of days, prompting BNH to raise the match ceiling to $25,000. The new goal was reached just a few days later — a remarkable 26 days before the Dec. 31 deadline. 

