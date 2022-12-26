LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s Matching Gift campaign centered around Giving Tuesday and powered by Givio’s Charitable Banking platform raised $50,000 for more than 100 area nonprofits in record time.
The campaign, in recognition of Giving Tuesday, which took place on Nov. 29 this year, was so successful the original goal of a $20,000 match on any donation made through BNH’s digital banking portal was reached in just a matter of days, prompting BNH to raise the match ceiling to $25,000. The new goal was reached just a few days later — a remarkable 26 days before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Givio’s Charitable Banking platform enables BNH customers to donate to all their favorite charities, schools and religious organizations, directly from their secure and convenient BNH online banking. A banking industry first, Givio enables BNH customers to easily track all their charitable donations in one easy, secure place — a true time saver at tax time. Additionally, Givio enables BNH to launch its own fundraising campaigns that they can share and promote to their customers and the community. BNH launched Givio on Nov. 1, and it is available to retail customers now. Customers will see a new link in their online banking portal that says "Marketplace," under which they’ll find the "Donate to Charity" link.
“We are proud to partner with a community leader like BNH in order to have such a positive impact on the communities they serve throughout the greater New Hampshire region,” said Gary Carr, CEO of Givio, Inc. “The impact that these funds will have on the local level for the nonprofit recipients will be felt for years to come and will truly make a difference in the lives of the countless people served by these organizations.”
Givio is safe and simple to use. BNH customers can search for and easily find their favorite nonprofit organizations, or they can explore various cause categories like Animals, Disaster Relief, Education, Health and more to discover nonprofits to which they may want to donate. Customers can also bookmark their favorite organizations for easy access to give quickly, anytime inspiration strikes. Among the nonprofits receiving funds from this year’s BNH Giving Tuesday campaign are Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, Claremont Soup Kitchen, Conway Area Humane Society and the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country. Only IRS approved 501c3 organizations are available in the Givio database. As an added benefit, BNH can expand its own community impact efforts by not only allowing customers to easily donate to all their favorite causes, but by being able to launch and promote matching gift campaigns to customers, driving campaign participation.
“We’re thrilled with the success of this campaign,” said Givio Chief Marketing Officer Cindy McLaughlin. “People love to donate to causes that are near and dear to their hearts and most people donate to several nonprofits, multiple times, every year. But traditionally, that requires people to visit multiple websites, fill out long registration forms, remember passwords and use different payment methods. Trying to track all those donations is even harder. Together, BNH and Givio are giving donors a better experience. From ensuring a nonprofit is in good standing with the IRS, to making the process convenient, secure — and if the donor wants — private, Givio makes charitable giving a truly rewarding experience,” she said.
“Bank of New Hampshire and our customers have a strong commitment to our communities, and the success of this campaign clearly demonstrates that commitment,” said Julie Fenn, Marketing & Digital Media Specialist for Bank of New Hampshire. “Givio allows us to provide a secure, fast and simple way for our customers to make their donations to the charitable causes that are most important to them. We quickly reached our initial matching goal of $20,000, increased it to $25,000 and met that goal in just a few days – a clear sign of not just the generosity of our customers but how easy it is to use Givio’s Charitable Banking platform.”
For more information on the BNH Givio program, contact Eric Carter, senior vice president - digital solutions and innovation officer at ericcarter@banknh.com. To learn more about Givio, go to https://giv.io
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831 provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 21 banking offices and assets exceeding $2 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
