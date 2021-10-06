To The Daily Sun,
Acorn Brown's Turtle Town Daycare would like to thank EVERYONE who helped and contributed to our fundraiser for Granite State Dog Recovery. It was a huge success! Here are some of the local businesses that donated but THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EVERYONE! Youngs Auto, KG Tax Service (Liberty Tax), South End Pizza and Seafood, Melcher & Prescott, Litterhof Kennel, Nu Do's LLC, Wicked Cleaning & Property Services, "Oggie" Porter Heating & Cooling, Healing Lakes Chiropractic, Shaw's (Gilford), Hannaford (Gilford), Jennifer J Brook Law Offices PLLC, Vista Foods, Jennifer's Color Bar, Osbourne's Agway, All My Life Jewelers, McDonald's (Laconia), Shaw's (Belmont), Gilford Physical Therapy & Spine Center, SMITTENS, Lowe's (Gilford), RD Plumbing and Heating inc., Pups Poop Patrol, Bark 'N Bubbles, Laconia Pet Center.
Nancy Stetson
Laconia
