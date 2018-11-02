MOULTONBOROUGH — Love INC of the Lakes Region not only gives people a hand up — not just a handout — it also provides furniture. Since 2017, volunteers from Love INC have delivered beds, dressers, tables, couches, chairs, appliances, kitchen supplies and more to clients in Laconia.
The furniture ministry has been housed in Moultonborough in an unheated, upper level of a garage, but now is having to refuse donations due to a lack of space. As the distance from Laconia has become increasingly difficult, with the increasing number of requests, Love INC has been exploring options for further developing its ministry.
Love INC is looking for a warm, dry donated space in central Laconia to allow the ministry to help others more effectively. Ideally the space would be ground-level with easy access, be at least 1,000 square feet, have electricity and heat, and be securable.
The space would be staffed by volunteers and would be used for sorting, cleaning, repairing and restoring furniture. It would also function as a “showroom” where clients could come by appointment to purchase items using a voucher system, and the public would be able to purchase refurbished items at a reasonable cost.
Love INC of the Lakes Region started in 2017. A local affiliate of Love INC International, it is currently partnering with 12 local churches to mobilize volunteers to serve people in need with the Love of Christ. To donate, support or participate, contact Love INC at 603-366-1525, visit www.loveinclr.org, or find Love Inc of the Lakes Region on Facebook.
