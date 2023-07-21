LACONIA — St. John’s-on-the-Lake welcomes the Rev. Carol Snow Asher to its pulpit on July 23. The Rev. Asher, ordained with both the American Baptist church and the United Church of Christ, is the former pastor of the Center Harbor Congregational Church, where she served for 11 years. Previously she served churches in Massachusetts.

The ministry is a third career for the Rev. Asher. She served many years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Northeast Brazil and later taught foreign languages in Providence, Rhode Island high schools. In her spare time she loves to nurture the gardens in her yard, even as she nurtures her own “inner garden” and seeks to help others to tend both inner and outer gardens.

