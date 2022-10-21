MEREDITH — A special showing of the classic romantic comedy silent film "The Cameraman," starring the legendary Buster Keaton, will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Acclaimed silent film accompanist Robert Humphreville will provide the musical improvised score live on the organ. This event is presented by the Joyful Noise Music Series at The First Congregational Church Meredith.
Critically acclaimed and a box office hit when it premiered in 1928, The Cameraman features Buster Keaton in top form as he portrays a photographer, Buster who meets Sally, (Marceline Day) a secretary for the newsreel department at MGM, and falls hard. Trying to win her attention, Buster abandons photography to become a news cameraman.
Robert Humphreville is a freelance pianist and organist, who has accompanied silent movies on the piano and organ all over New England. The Boston Globe has praised him for his inventive improvisations. Also a composer of independent film scores, Robert holds a degree in music from Harvard University.
Admission is free. Donations suggested and welcomed to support the Joyful Noise Music Series.
The First Congregational Church of Meredith is located at 4 Highland St. To learn more about this event and The Joyful Noise music series visit fccmeredith.com or phone 603-279-6271.
