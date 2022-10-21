MEREDITH — A special showing of the classic romantic comedy silent film "The Cameraman," starring the legendary Buster Keaton, will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Acclaimed silent film accompanist Robert Humphreville will provide the musical improvised score live on the organ. This event is presented by the Joyful Noise Music Series at The First Congregational Church Meredith.

Critically acclaimed and a box office hit when it premiered in 1928, The Cameraman features Buster Keaton in top form as he portrays a photographer, Buster who meets Sally, (Marceline Day) a secretary for the newsreel department at MGM, and falls hard. Trying to win her attention, Buster abandons photography to become a news cameraman.

