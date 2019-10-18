GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church will continue its long tradition of serving bean-hole beans as part of its annual Harvest Supper on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Cooking beans in the ground may have originated with the New England Native American tribes. The method was then used by marching regiments: The cook would arrive at the destination early in the day to prepare the beans by burying them in holes with hot rocks, so they would be cook and be ready when the troops arrived.
The tradition has continued at Grange, Old Home Day, and church suppers throughout New England.
For more than 47 years, the Methodist Church in Gilford has carried on the tradition. On the Friday before the dinner, the beans are par-boiled and placed in huge iron pots with maple syrup, salt pork and spices. In the late afternoon, the two large iron pots are moved to the holes behind the church, which were lined with red-hot stones, heated with a wood fire that has been burning in the hole for the entire day. After covering the holes, the pots are left in the ground for 24 hours. On Saturday afternoon, the pots are uncovered, lifted out, and moved to the dining hall.
Folks return year after year to get their favorite — either dark red kidney beans or white beans — both cooked with maple syrup from a local farm in Gilford.
Besides the two kinds of beans, diners are served all-you-can-eat corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, home-made rolls, butter and apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.
There will be seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children under 12.
Those who would like to see the beans uncovered, lifted from their holes, and carried into the church are welcome to come to the back parking lot at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A near the 3-11 bypass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.