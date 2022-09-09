GCC

Pastor Michael Graham discussing church business with members. (Courtesy photo)

 TODD READER

GILFORD — Rally Day, which marks the beginning of the church calendar year for many Protestant churches, including Gilford Community Church will be held Sunday, Sept. 11. “This is a fun day, as many members — young and old — often return to church for this celebration after taking a break during the summer,” noted pastor Michael Graham.

Noting Rally Day kicks off Sunday School for the year, and programs such as Guys Night Out, Girls Night Out and the book club. Graham said it also represents an open invitation to the community. “Around this time of year, many people tinker with the idea of attending church,” he says. “Our Rally Day service is a great opportunity for people to experience the community we have built here at Gilford Community Church.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.