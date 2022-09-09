GILFORD — Rally Day, which marks the beginning of the church calendar year for many Protestant churches, including Gilford Community Church will be held Sunday, Sept. 11. “This is a fun day, as many members — young and old — often return to church for this celebration after taking a break during the summer,” noted pastor Michael Graham.
Noting Rally Day kicks off Sunday School for the year, and programs such as Guys Night Out, Girls Night Out and the book club. Graham said it also represents an open invitation to the community. “Around this time of year, many people tinker with the idea of attending church,” he says. “Our Rally Day service is a great opportunity for people to experience the community we have built here at Gilford Community Church.”
In addition to welcoming new members and the return of the regular choir — GCC hosts a Summer Music series — the Rally Day service will feature a video that recaps their annual Summer Mission Trip and recent One Community Project. The service will be followed by a luncheon.
“Giving back to the communities here and elsewhere is a huge part of our church,” added Graham. “We use Rally Day as a way to reinvigorate our commitment to not just other members of the church, but humanity and the earth.”
GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. at 19 Potter Hill Road. To learn more about GCC, its programs, or virtually attend services, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
