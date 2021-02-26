GILMANTON — A donor has offered to match dollar for dollar any donation that comes in from now to the end of March up to $3,000. If the community can raise $3,000 along with their match, the First Baptist Church in Lower Gilmanton will reach their capital campaign goal of $100,000 before restoration begins this spring.
Donations are tax deductible, and should be mailed to Gilmanton Historical Society, P.O. Box 236, Gilmanton, NH 03237, with the notation “First Baptist Church.” Gifts will be noted for posterity. The Gilmanton Historical Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is acting as sponsor and supports the restoration of the building, and has also donated to the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.