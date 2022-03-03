CENTER HARBOR — Jesus said, "Feed my sheep." In response to this command, we help to feed our hungry neighbors. In February, members and friends of Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main Street, contributed more than 145 cans, boxes, and packages of food and paper goods to a local food pantry in addition to over $500 raised to help deal with food insecurity in the area. On February 22, members cooked and served vegetable soup, chicken spaghetti, green beans, and brownies to 39 of their neighbors through the Center Harbor Soup Kitchen. Anyone who is in need of help with a meal can contact Michelle at the Center Harbor Soup Kitchen, 508-523-9288. Weekly meals must be ordered in advance and can be picked up at the back of the church on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m.
Feel free to visit us for Sunday service at 10:00 a.m. More information is available at chccucc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.