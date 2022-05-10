NHTI Golf Tournament at Beaver Meadow GC in Concord on Thursday, June 9 Contact Paul Hogan@ phogan@ccsnh.edu
Summer boys high school tournament, Saturday, July 9, Contact Coach Paul Hogan at phogan@ccsnh.edu
Summer girls high school tournament, Saturday, July 16, Contact Coach Darren Johnson at dljohnson@ccsnh.edu
Camp information can be found at www.hogancamps.com or 603-340-1719.
Rip City Basketball Camp at NHTI July 5-8 and 18-21,
Point Guard/Post Player Camp at NHTI June 24-26 and July 1-3 and the 27th annual Specialty Basketball Camp July 24-28.
Shooter’s Gold Basketball Camps will also be held in seven different towns around the state of NH. Forms are printable from the site along with information, tuition and other important facts about the camps. Shooter’s Gold will be held in Conway, Gilford, Lancaster, Meredith, Enfield, Orford and Bow.
Fall basketball clinics at NHTI will be posted in mid-August and will begin in mid-October 2022.
