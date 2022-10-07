This Moultonborough Adirondack home was built by Cargill Construction, and showcases an open concept floor plan. See it on the Lakes Region Parade of Homes tour on Columbus Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)
Visit the Orchard at Stone Brook Hills development to view soon to be completed luxury homes with views of the Ossipee Mountain range. Construction is by Lakes Region Design Group, and the homes are part of the Lakes Region Parade of Homes, happening Columbus Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)
This “Pemi River Retreat” in Thornton was built by Outside In Construction, and is one of the stops on the Lakes Region Homebuilders & Remodelers Association's Parade of Homes. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
The “Lorax Lodge” in Hebron, by Paul V. Fleming & Sons Construction, is a 3-bedroom A-frame, another stop on the Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association's Parade of Homes tour. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
This Moultonborough Adirondack home was built by Cargill Construction, and showcases an open concept floor plan. See it on the Lakes Region Parade of Homes tour on Columbus Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
KTM Modulars built this 3-bedroom, cape-style home in Moultonborough. See it on Columbus Day Weekend on the Lakes Region Parade of Homes tour. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
This Sanbornville home with views of Lovell Lake can be toured Columbus Day Weekend during the Lakes Region Parade of Homes. The home was built by Key Day Builders. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Visit the Orchard at Stone Brook Hills development to view soon to be completed luxury homes with views of the Ossipee Mountain range. Construction is by Lakes Region Design Group, and the homes are part of the Lakes Region Parade of Homes, happening Columbus Day Weekend. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Maggiore Companies is building this townhome with a view in Laconia, offering a lookout over Weirs Beach. See it on the Columbus Day Weekend Lakes Region Parade of Homes. (Courtesy photo)
Anyone shopping for their dream home or looking for ideas to update or decorate their current home can use the Lakes Region Parade of Homes for inspiration. The 2022 scattered-site tour will include homes with builders and trade professionals on-hand to answer questions about the latest in construction, architectural trends, design and decor.
“It’s a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle,” said Brie Stephens, co-chair of the 2022 Lakes Region Parade of Homes. “This year’s tour includes show ready homes as well as three separate developments allowing visitors a first hand look at the building process.”
The parade, put on by the Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association, is a 3-day, self-guided tour of newly constructed homes, townhomes and developments. The event was started in 2006, and attracts visitors from all over New England. Homes are available to view Saturday, Oct. 8, through Monday, Oct. 10.
The tour will showcase seven communities around the Lakes Region, including three waterfront homes located on Lake Winnipesaukee, Newfound Lake and Lovell Lake.
Homes to view include a modular home, an A-frame, an Adirondack home, a timber frame home, custom homes and townhouses for sale, and a student-built tiny home constructed by students at the Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia.
Tickets are available online, and one ticket gives access for all the homes on the tour, all weekend. There's also an app, called "Lakes Region Parade of Homes," to help visitors make the most of their tour.
Plan to spend anywhere from 25 to 40 minutes at each stop, depending on how many other people are there. Ticket holders also receive an official guidebook at their first stop, or a digital version is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.