Anyone shopping for their dream home or looking for ideas to update or decorate their current home can use the Lakes Region Parade of Homes for inspiration. The 2022 scattered-site tour will include homes with builders and trade professionals on-hand to answer questions about the latest in construction, architectural trends, design and decor.

“It’s a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle,” said Brie Stephens, co-chair of the 2022 Lakes Region Parade of Homes. “This year’s tour includes show ready homes as well as three separate developments allowing visitors a first hand look at the building process.”

