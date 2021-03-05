Some homeowners prefer not to be involved in the nitty gritty details but still want the outcome they envision. An interior designer, along with the rest of the design team, can work together to make that a reality without having to bother the homeowners with every decision. Instead, they can execute the overall design intent while only asking for homeowner input on key decisions or milestones of the project. That’s because each part of TDT knows their material and the homeowners' vision and limitations for the project.
An interior designer, on the most basic level, ensures that each space works for the function within.
For example, can they fit both the king size bed, two dressers and chair they need in this room with enough circulation space to comfortably open dresser drawers and avoid bumping into corners of things? They consider the kind of lighting needed in each space and special accommodations such as a floor outlet placed perfectly for Christmas tree lights so people aren’t tripping on the cord.
In a broader view, they consider all the small details that elevate the home to the next level. The homeowners' needs and dreams are about more than what the exterior or interiors look like, what the budget is, or when the job will be completed. When the home is complete, it should feel like an embrace when the homeowners walk through the door. It should be a place that washes them with calm and surrounds them with pieces that mean something to them.
There are many details to be considered – some which should be assessed and decided upon before finalizing construction documents and commencing construction – such as flooring types and locations, lighting plans, plumbing fixture types and layouts, and space planning. Some can be decided during the course of the project such as cabinetry and countertops, specific plumbing and electrical fixtures, trim and wainscoting types and locations, door and cabinet hardware, flooring, wallpaper and paint specs, closet fit outs and window treatments. And some are fluid and may change during a site visit due to unforeseen circumstances or windfalls – such as deciding on whether to leave a shower ceiling high, create a soffit, or drop the ceiling down completely. Sometimes these kinds of decisions are best made while standing in the space.
During the entirety of the project, from inception to delivery, an interior designer collaborates with the homeowners, architect, general contractor, and skilled trades to implement details big and small, ensuring that warm embrace the first time the homeowner steps into their new home.
