LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will kick off its 2022 Colonial Series with Matt Cox’s "Puffs" at The Colonial Theatre, 609 Main Street on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-13.
Puffs is a fast-paced comedy that will seem familiar to anyone who has read a book or seen a movie in the past two decades. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not that boy’s story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This play is a hilarious look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
Puffs will be directed by Bryan Halperin and he will be assisted by Lauren-Shelby Douglas.
Merrie Hanson is the stage manager, Gay Bean is costuming, set design is by Marjorie Salvatore, props by Johanna Halperin, sound FX by Chuck Fray, and lighting and sound provided by TS Events Productions.
Puffs does contain some adult language and situations so young wizards should be aware.
For more information and to get tickets check out www.belknapmill.org/puffs. Masks will be required for all audience members during the performance. Only orchestra seats will be on sale, but anyone who would like more social distancing will be able to move to the balcony once their tickets are scanned.
Powerhouse is a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of both the Mill and the Colonial.
For more information on Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative check out powerhousenh.org.
