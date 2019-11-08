It is said that the three most important words in real estate are “location, location, location.” If you don’t own a home in New Hampshire already, it may interest you to know what locals already do: The Granite State is a gem of a location, location, location.
Do you like the ocean? New Hampshire offers 18 miles of Atlantic coastline to explore. While you’re in New Hampshire’s Seacoast area, you can enjoy Hampton Beach, which was rated among the top three cleanest beaches in the United States and top 10 values for resorts in America.
For those of us who aren’t feeling swimsuit-ready (or who’ve seen Jaws one too many times to go in the water), the resort area offers a boardwalk, food, arcades, shops, and the Casino Ballroom, a seasonal live music and comedy venue located on the boardwalk.
A breathtaking hour-long drive inland through rolling hills, farmland, quaint towns rich with colonial history, and large expanses of wilderness (New Hampshire is the second-most-forested state in the nation) brings you to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, which features Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire’s largest and most popular lake.
When you include the lake’s more than 250 islands, Winnipesaukee boasts 288 miles of shoreline (for context, Lake Tahoe has only 72 miles of shoreline), and the “big lake” is surrounded by mountains and another 262 lakes, rivers, and ponds.
Need a break from the water? There’s plenty to do. For example, the Lakes Region’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook has been named one of the nation’s top-10 concert venues by USA Today.
If you can tear yourself away from the Lakes Region, another scenic hour of driving brings you to the White Mountains.
Along the way from Seacoast to mountains you may just pass by or even through one or more of New Hampshire’s 54 covered bridges (only about 750 remain in the United States). You might also pass the Flume Gorge, one of New Hampshire's most spectacular natural wonders. The granite gorge spans 800 feet at the base of Mount Liberty and is delineated by soaring walls of Conway granite that rise to heights of 70-90 feet.
With 48 mountains with peaks higher than 4,000 feet, New Hampshire is arguably the best place to hike in New England. You can access the Appalachian Trail (which runs from Maine to Georgia) here, and the Live Free or Die state’s Mount Monadock has been ranked the most-hiked mountain in the western hemisphere.
New Hampshire is also home to the tallest mountain in the northeast, Mount Washington, which boasts a towering peak of 6,288 feet, and hundred-mile views reaching into three American states and Canada. Visitors can drive to the top or take a three-mile-long Cog Railway that ascends the mountain’s western slope.
New Hampshire’s breathtaking natural beauty is magnified by four distinct seasons. For example, Fall in New Hampshire, which attracts tourists from all over the world, pretty much ruins the autumn experience just about anywhere else. Even the New Hampshire Spring is a riot of colors that surpass many other states’ Fall colors.
And there’s plentiful recreation in New Hampshire, including biking, bird-watching, boating, camping, climbing, fishing, golfing, hiking. and hunting. The state is a Northeastern paradise for skiers, snowboarders, and especially for snowmobilers (the snowmobile was invented in Ossipee), who can explore hundreds of miles of trails (bring your passport, in case you accidentally end up in neighboring Canada!).
For those of us who consider shopping a sport, even that is better in New Hampshire. Because there’s no sales tax (there’s no state income tax, either), people from throughout Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, and other parts of New England make shopping pilgrimages to New Hampshire.
What’s more, New Hampshire has been recognized for a low poverty rate, low unemployment, low crime, and a high quality of life and livability, according to many reviews over the years.
There are many reasons to live in New Hampshire. These are just a few. Give me a call if you’d like to own a home in this beautiful location, where you can be renewed by the glory of mountains, forests, ocean shore, lakes, rivers and ponds, and enjoy history, nostalgia and quaint New England charm, all just a few hours away from the big city experience in Boston.
***
Brent Metzger is a Realtor® with Roche Realty Group. Contact him at 603-229-8322 or brent@rocherealty.com. For tools to help you learn more about New Hampshire’s real estate market, visit www.RocheRealty.com.
