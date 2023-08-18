Merrymeeting Lake i

Merrymeeting Lake is one of 1,300 lakes and ponds in New Hampshire. (Courtesy photo)

WalletHub just released its rankings of the best state to live in for 2023. It's always interesting to see where the Granite State sits on the list, and we were fortunate to be ranked the #3 best state to live in the country.

For many years New Hampshire has been pulling high accolades for livability and quality of life. In recent years New Hampshire was recognized by US News World Report as the #2 overall best state in the country. On another list published by The World Population Review in August of 2023, New Hampshire was ranked the #4 overall best state to live in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.