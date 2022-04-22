All of us who live in New Hampshire's beautiful Lakes Region certainly have lots to be thankful for. For those of you who are considering a move to New Hampshire, here are some accolades New Hampshire has gained recently:
US News & World Report has released its rankings for "The Best States to Live in for 2022."
Guess what…New Hampshire was #2 in the USA!
This list looks at multiple points of data to determine the best state in the nation. Washington garnered the #1! Spot followed by New Hampshire at #2, and Minnesota came in at #3. On the opposite end, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi are the worst states to live in.
Based on individual metrics, New Hampshire came out #1 in Crime, #1 in opportunity, #4 in Natural Environment, #5 in Education, #13 in Economy, and #16 in Healthcare.
New Hampshire was ranked as one of America's safest and healthiest states. The job market is strong, and New Hampshire has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.4%. The report also indicated that New Hampshire ranks #2 in overall equality, #2 in Economic opportunity, and has the lowest poverty index in the nation. New Hampshire also ranks well at #8 in the country for household income at $77,933. New Hampshire also has the highest economic security of any state.
According to Veraida New Hampshire was the 8th richest state in the USA with a median household imcome of $77,933 (Maryland was #1 at $86,738, Massachusetts was #2 at $85,843, New Jersey #3 at $85,751, Hawaii #4 at $85,102, California #5 at $80,440, Connecticut #6 at $78,833 and Washington #7 at $78,687.)
The above numbers show why New Hampshire's real estate market has been surging during the past couple of years. In fact, the Manchester/Nashua areas were ranked as the hottest real estate market in the country during 2021 and going into 2022 by Realtor.com. The median Manchester/Nausha home was selling for $427,000 — 18% greater than the national average. The median days on the market was 31 days which is 35% less time than the average home nationally.
The US Census Bureau ranked NH as the fastest-growing state in the northeast in 2021. Additionally, the tax foundation ranked New Hampshire as the 6th best state…the highest in the northeast, and was ranked #1 state for overall freedom in the Cato Institute's "Freedom in the 50 states report."
All of us who live in the state recognize many of the calling cards that draw people to the granite state…no sales tax, no income tax, no capital gains, no inventory tax, no machinery or equipment tax, and outstanding representation with 400 member House of Representatives. We also know that New Hampshire has been ranked #1 for "Quality of Life." And "liveability" according to studies over the years. Additionally, New Hampshire is a "hikers paradise" with 48 peaks higher than 4,000 feet within the 800,000 acres of White Mountain National Forrest, with the Appalachian Trail meandering throughout towering peaks.
New Hampshire's natural beauty is one of its biggest attributes, with four seasons of splendor, skiing, snowboarding, cross country, and snowmobiling in the winter. Ziplining, scenic railway tours, hiking, and unlimited sparkling lake activities (273 lakes, ponds, and rivers in just the Lakes Region alone.) In case you get tired of the lakes and mountains, New Hampshire's coastline is just a one-hour drive from the Lakes Region, with 18 miles of scenic coastline and beaches. There is so much to do. Plus, Maine's 3,478 miles of coastline, including inlets and bays, is just up the road. There's also a low risk of natural disasters like earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, etc., in New Hampshire.
Here are a few more accolades
• New Hampshire's White Mountains are ranked #1 for gorgeous scenery in New England, according to Boston.com readers and AAA.
• National Geographic named the Franconia Ridge Loop hiking trail one of the top 20 in the world.
• USA Today readers in September named New Hamshire's 34-mile Kangamangus Highway the best fall foliage destination in America.
• Meredith, New Hampshire, was named "One of the top 10 best small towns on the east coast" by Travel & Leisure.
• Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was recently named the 1st of the "15 Best Lake Towns in The USA From Maine to California" by Travel&Leaisure.com.
• Laconia, New Hampshire, was recognized as 11th of 35 top lake towns in the USA for a weekend adventure by Bobvila.com.
• New Hampshire is the 5th smallest state in the country by land area; however, it is one of the least populated in 42nd place, and New Hampshire is the 2nd most forested state in the county, with over 87% of the land covered by forests.
Need I say more.
•••
