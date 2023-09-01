Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend has arrived, and the weather forecast for the Lakes Region looks fantastic. (Courtesy photo)

Labor Day Weekend has arrived, and the weather forecast for the Lakes Region looks fantastic, much better than the forecasts we’ve been seeing over the summer months. With regard to cultural events, the summer season is often considered to begin on Memorial Day and end on Labor Day. However, we still have 22 days to experience the joys of summer. The autumn equinox really determines the last day of summer, which arrives on Saturday, Sept. 23. On average, summer lasts for about 93.6 days, according to TimeandDate.com.

So, the good news is some of the best weather with bright, sunny, brisk days is ahead of us with so many fun things to participate in throughout the Lakes Region and New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.