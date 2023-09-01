Labor Day Weekend has arrived, and the weather forecast for the Lakes Region looks fantastic, much better than the forecasts we’ve been seeing over the summer months. With regard to cultural events, the summer season is often considered to begin on Memorial Day and end on Labor Day. However, we still have 22 days to experience the joys of summer. The autumn equinox really determines the last day of summer, which arrives on Saturday, Sept. 23. On average, summer lasts for about 93.6 days, according to TimeandDate.com.
So, the good news is some of the best weather with bright, sunny, brisk days is ahead of us with so many fun things to participate in throughout the Lakes Region and New Hampshire.
On Monday, we celebrate the economic and social impact of hardworking Americans, and we reflect on the progress our country has made as a result of the American workforce. It has been a national holiday since 1894. Back in the day, working conditions in railroads, mines, factories and mills were some of the worst in history. A labor movement began as a result of low pay, long hours, dangerous conditions and child labor. It was the heyday of the Industrial Revolution, and it was not uncommon for employees to work over 80 hours a week. Fast forward to today, as we read the news, labor unions are pushing for double-digit raises and better hours. Cornell University reported that more than 320,000 workers have participated in at least 230 strikes so far this year.
So here we are again: more workers across industries have taken a hard stance against companies for dramatic improvement in compensation and working conditions. Everyone is looking for a better quality of life. Speaking about quality of life, New Hampshire and the Lakes Region definitely have it where we were voted #1 in the country under that category.
Here are a few events and activities you might consider attending over the long weekend and the remainder of the summer season.
● Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock featuring 90 exhibitors with live music on Sept. 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
● The Hopkinton State Fair this year features the ultimate monster truck experience plus livestock shows, a demolition derby, rides and equine events on through Sept. 4.
● The Lancaster Fair is the largest fair in New Hampshire’s Great Woods with agricultural activities, games, rides, 4H and motorized competitions through Sept. 4.
● Zac Brown Band concert at The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford for two nights Sept. 2-3.
● Wolfeboro Community Bandstand at Cate Park — Carolyn Ramsay Band summer concert on Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.
● Lake Chocorua Conservancy, Tamworth — a magical lantern parade on the lake at dusk and an annual picnic. A colorful display of lanterned kayaks and canoes in a lake parade on Sept. 3, at 6 p.m.
● Labor Day weekend with this sunny weather is perfect for a trip up Mount Washington by way of the Scenic Cog Railway or by car up the auto road. The walking trails and science museum at the top is a great experience.
● The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness is a special treat and experience for your children.
● The Brit Pack Band is performing at the Lakeport Opera House on Sept. 2.
● Explore the Remick Museum and Farm with family-friendly activities in Tamworth — a picturesque rural life museum and working farm.
● A cruise on the Mount Washington boat in its 151st season, the Sophie C or a cocktail cruise on the Winnipesaukee Spirit is the best way to experience the Big Lake.
● Take a scenic train ride on the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad or the Conway Scenic Railroad and enjoy the sights and scenery of the Lakes Region and North Conway.
● Naswa Resort, Lake Winnipesaukee, as always, hosts a Labor Day Weekend celebration with lots of live music, entertainment and cocktails at the NazBar.
● The Barnstead Farmers Market with local foods and handmade products runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sept. 2, at the Parade Church.
● There are 4,000+ miles of hiking trails to explore in New Hampshire. Get out, exercise and enjoy the beautiful scenery in the great outdoors.
● The current water temperature on Lake Winnipesaukee is 67-68°F. The perfect temperature to get out and enjoy all lake activities in the Lakes Region at your favorite lake spot.
● Looking ahead, the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival held on Sept. 15-17 in Lincoln, is one of the largest highland games in North America: Scottish music, dancing, food, many athletic competitions and massed bands. Over 26,000 fans attend.
So get out there and enjoy this spectacular sunny weekend. Wishing all of you a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
