Rising house prices, real estate

All of us know that inflation is spiraling. The Government reported in June that inflation registered at 9.1%, the highest recorded since 1981. (Courtesy image)

 yellow_man - stock.adobe.com

I was out with a friend this week on Squam Lake, and we were talking about the effect of inflation on housing prices in the Lakes Region. All of us know that inflation is spiraling. The Government reported in June that inflation registered at 9.1%, the highest recorded since 1981. Wow, that's 41 years ago, and I remember that year vividly. Interest rates were at record highs, and the real estate market was in turmoil. Between 1978 and 1981, existing home sales fell by 50% nationally, from 3.99 million homes in 1978 to 1.99 million homes in 1981. It took almost two decades, or until 1996 before home sales exceeded the 1978 level of 3.99 million units nationally.

If rising inflation worries you about the housing market, you are not alone. Generally speaking, owning a primary or second home is looked upon as a good asset when we go through periods of inflation. The main reason is because a home's value will usually rise with the inflation rate. Part of the reason is that the home is a leveraged asset with a mortgage in place in most instances. If you have a reasonable fixed interest rate that does not change, the leveraged aspect of the investment will increase over a long period of time. So, if you're putting down a 20% down payment, for example, the increase in value is based on the home's value, not the down payment made. When you apply an inflation rate of 8.5% as of July 2022, you generally are ahead of the game if your fixed rate mortgage is at 5.47% (today's average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.) The reason is because you would be making a payment in inflation-adjusted dollars. In other words, you are paying less for the loan than when you started the loan because inflation has boosted your return.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.