GILFORD — Kalley Cutler and Ron Allen, owners of Jamison’s in Hampstead, have purchased a local Gilford landmark that was built in 1975 and operated as a restaurant and pub for many years.
Tom Drouin, an associate broker with Roche Realty Group Inc. of Meredith, the listing agent, said it was “exciting news for Gilford and the Lakes Region."
Located on two acres directly across the road from the Mountain View Yacht Club, the restaurant features views of Lake Winnipesaukee and is near the Bank of New Hampshire Meadowbrook Concert Pavilion, Gunstock Ski Area, marinas, second homes, and condominium communities.
The new owners say they are excited to fill a need for "impeccable service with extraordinary food and drinks in a warm, inviting atmosphere."
The property, located at 40 Weirs Road, has an abundance of parking. The building has about 1,850 square feet of space, with a huge wraparound sundeck on three sides for outdoor wining and dining. There is a full dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a bar/pub area.
Josh Judge, a sales associate with BHHS Verani Londonderry, represented Cutler and Allen who bring their talents as a businesswoman and a general contractor to the new location after creating a successful restaurant-pub operation in Hampstead.
“We operate the restaurant as a family at Jamison’s; everyone has a voice," Cutler said. “The atmosphere and experience is critical.
"For example, at Jamison’s we created a pub-like environment with a quieter vibe in a beautiful dining room, a private function area, and wonderful seating on the outside deck in good weather. =
"There is a lot of pride in the wide range of beverages and food served. Lounge menu options are diverse, flatbreads are particularly inviting, and our brick oven pizza with innovative choices have been popular. Our entrees range from classic meals to a multitude of innovative choices. Additionally, we serve a wide range of burgers and sandwiches.
"We pride ourselves in our signature cocktails and a well-curated wine list, with many popular drinks created for all seasons.
"We will feature lots of seasonal drinks and many other draft beer options, including lots of craft beer choices,” Cutler said.
Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group Inc., said, “We are very proud of this sale because of its strategic location… All of the ingredients are there to make this commercial property a very special venue with experienced restaurateurs with a unique vision to benefit consumers in the Lakes Region. It should be a win-win situation for everyone involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.