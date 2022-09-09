Last week I brought my daughter Katie and two granddaughters, Maya and Zoe, to the coast at Rye Beach for a quick getaway before school started. Pretty much an impulsive move, the weather looked good, and I said let's take some waves in before you're in the classroom. It turned out to be a great day; some volleyball serves on the beach, lots of fun riding the surf, a long walk on the beach followed up with some back-to-school shopping at the Kittery Outlets and a quick bite at Bob's Clam Hut after shopping.
I can't begin to say how great it is to drive just over an hour and be walking on New Hampshire's beautiful coastline. It's an exercise I've enjoyed so much over the years. It's the memories and a change of pace and scenery. Growing up, my summers as a child were spent in North Hampton and Rye Beach, and like all of us, the fond memories keep bringing me back and sharing the same experience with the grandchildren.
Just like I've explained, the Lakes Region evolved over the past 45 years. The same is true for North Hampton and Rye Beach. What used to be bungalow cottages overlooking Plaice Cove Beach are now transformed into huge vacation homes with very little space between neighboring properties. Very similar to the Lakes Region has emerged along its shorelines. You can still get the feeling of what the mainland shorefront looked like back in the day when you boast past many island properties; there are still lots of cottages, bungalows, and seasonal camps.
We had a client in our office a couple of weeks ago who was having a hard time. His family had been up to the Maine Coast in Ogunquit and Camden and also looked in the Rye Beach area for a second home property. The family was torn between purchasing a lakefront property in our Lakes Region or acquiring property along the seacoast.
I tried to help by putting some comparisons as follows:
Coast of Maine and New Hampshire
• Driving distance from Boston to Ogunquit: 1 hour 33 minutes
Maine Coast
• Driving distance to Camden: 3 hours 21 minutes
• Choice of long sandy beaches or craggy, rocky coastline
• Quaint coastal towns with down east charm
• Extensive traffic up I-95 & Route 1
• The prime tourist season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day
• Businesses have extended their operations to extend the season by 2 or 3 months with 'off-season rates."
• The smell of salt air, scenic views of the coastline and fine, fresh-seafood eateries attract a wide audience
• Lots of beach choices…. York, Ogunquit, Old Orchard, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Camden, etc.
• Saltwater beaches with surf, strong currents, colder water and tides to navigate
• Long stretches of beaches for walking and recreation
• Boating is difficult. Very few choices with direct boating access in front of your home
• Saltwater and barnacles are corrosive for boats and outdrives
• Boating regulations and navigation are much more complicated on the ocean
• Ocean fog and cooler summertime temperatures are a factor
• Nearby summer attractions include The Marginal Way, Ogunquit Summer Playhouse, state parks, lighthouse tours, Portland & Portsmouth attractions, and many seafood shacks
• Winter attractions are very limited; many businesses and restaurants are closed for the winter — likewise, many second home owners close their homes for the season.
Lake Winnipesaukee
Lakes Region
• Driving distance from Boston to the Lakes Region: 1 hour 45 minutes
• Easy access to I-93
• There are 273 lakes, ponds and rivers within the Lakes Region
• Crystal-clear, freshwater lakes offer great swimming, easy boating, fishing, water skiing & relaxation
• Boat accessibility is a huge advantage on our lakes. Most towns have public launches, and most homes and communities cater to the avid boater
• The Lakes Region is a "four season destination." This is really our biggest advantage over coastal living. When the summer season ends, Autumn breezes in along with its beautiful foliage; perfect for sightseeing, hiking and so much more
• The Lakes Region is surrounded by the Belknap, Ossipee and White Mountain ranges. Offering amazing hiking trails and scenic drives. The White Mountains alone offer 48- 4,000 footers.
• The Winter season unfolds with numerous sporting activities – alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice climbing, winter hiking, ice fishing, pond hockey, sled dog racing, and so much more
• Nearby attractions include the Bank of New Hampshire Music Pavilion, the Tanger Outlet Mall, numerous golf courses, the Lakeport Opera House, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Interlake's Summer Theatre, Funspot, and Gunstock Recreation Area.
• Choice of many scenic lakeside towns and villages.
• There are numerous craft fairs, chowder fests, marathons, fishing derbies, and boat and car shows throughout all of our towns.
The choice between the two regions is undoubtedly difficult. Both offer unlimited recreational and cultural opportunities. I tried my best to be unbiased, I really do love our neighboring coast, but the final decision comes down to year-round vs. seasonal living.
Personally, I prefer the "four season" choice and whenever I have a craving for fresh fried clams and that salty air, I just take a short drive to the ocean.
