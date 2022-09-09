A view of Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine.

A view of Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine. (Courtesy photo)

Last week I brought my daughter Katie and two granddaughters, Maya and Zoe, to the coast at Rye Beach for a quick getaway before school started. Pretty much an impulsive move, the weather looked good, and I said let's take some waves in before you're in the classroom. It turned out to be a great day; some volleyball serves on the beach, lots of fun riding the surf, a long walk on the beach followed up with some back-to-school shopping at the Kittery Outlets and a quick bite at Bob's Clam Hut after shopping.

I can't begin to say how great it is to drive just over an hour and be walking on New Hampshire's beautiful coastline. It's an exercise I've enjoyed so much over the years. It's the memories and a change of pace and scenery. Growing up, my summers as a child were spent in North Hampton and Rye Beach, and like all of us, the fond memories keep bringing me back and sharing the same experience with the grandchildren.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.