To The Daily Sun,
I’m not going to dwell on Joe Biden’s chronic, foot in mouth disease gaffes. I am not going to dwell on his older-than-dirt age. The man comes with hair plugs, lip lifts, nose hair, bunion pads, adult diapers, Poligrip and Ex-Lax. A man who would be president in his 80s with not some small chance to have his main transport be a wheel chair for both his body and brain at any point.
Nor am I going to dwell on Joe’s brand new, 40-year-old, FLIP FLOP of all time on ABORTION aimed at buying young, female, minority votes. Joe knows he can’t win without butt kissing the backsides of 95 percent of the black vote, while he’s direct from Hollywood, central casting to drop his drawers for the union vote. Old ,smoozer, admitted plagiarizer, Joe hasn’t lasted four decades in the smokey, corrupted, pool halls of politics by failing BRIBERY 101 critical to every Democrat's long term survival.
“It’s the ECONOMY DUMMY.” Why would ANYONE with even a golf-ball-size “plop” of grey matter between their ears wants a return to the Biden-Barack economy? Joe Biden produced a snails pace of economic output. As VP, Joe presided over our WEAKEST economy in near 70 YEARS. Ninety-percent of Americans, surely so the middle class FELL BACK or STAGNATED in place for eight years under Joe. Even peanut farmer, dim light bulb, Jimmy Carter produced a better economy than Biden-Barack.
Is that what you want America? A return to old, sleepy, Joe Biden’s barely breathing, mostly burping, often farting, sub 2 percent economy? I swear on my dads grave that’s what DEMOCRATS and Joe Biden are lugging behind them again. MONSTER, higher taxes on EVERYTHING. A 40 percent whack to the stock market erasing tens of trillions in wealth from Americas bank book as retirement accounts of every type are evosortaed again. All with a return to double digit unemployment tied to record demand for welfare and renewed screams for lifetime unemployment benefits. Just like we saw and suffered through under Joe Biden last time.
Interest rates will be back paying 1 percent or less,putting EVERY RETIREE on another starvation income diet to simply SURVIVE. Nothing could be any more HARMFUL to retired people or those close to it than Joe Biden. The loss of wealth near or early in retirement is DEADLY to happiness.
Why would it be any different this time than last? Democrats will come in arrogant, bullying, bellicose, threatening business at the top of their lungs at every level. Same as Joe in 2008. Business investment both domestic and foreign will immediately disappear underground faster than a mud puddle in a California desert in July. Voting DEMOCRAT. That’s how you kill an economy and, YOUR FAMILY’S PROSPERITY.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
