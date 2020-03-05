To The Daily Sun,
It is time to re-elect Selectman Sonny Patten. He has been very helpful to the Belmont Heritage Commission as we were navigating our way to plan some special events for the 150th celebration. He was instrumental assisting us with several of our projects such as Wallace’s Bench, names for interviews and locating specific places. He has been a great resource at our meetings. We thank him for giving up so much of his time to help the town run smoothly.
We thank him for his support and unanimously support him as well for his re-election!
The Belmont Heritage Commission
Vicki Donavan, Chair
Clair Bickford, Vice Chair
Jillian Rolfe
Ben Rolfe
Jack Donavan
Priscilla Annis, Secretary
