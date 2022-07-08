To The Daily Sun,
No leader in modern history has presided over the total disaster at the White House Joe Biden has. Seventy-three percent of Americans say Biden’s a very weak president. I had no idea 27% of America is blind. Joe’s in-your-face bumbling, bungling weakness invited Vladimir Putin to attack Ukraine. Putin can out-think Biden while sleeping. If you need a cue card to tell you where to sit at a meeting and when to visit the restroom, mental competency of our president has hit all time lows.
One can say plenty negative about Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, but no one would argue these men couldn’t think and triangulate complex problems even if a person might not agree with their triangulation. Biden was part of the over-the-hill, apple dumpling gang years ago. Recognized for 50 years as a second rate thinker and convicted plagiarizer stealing other peoples' writing because he wasn’t intelligent enough to write his own.
The Democratic Party shoved this stumbling, mumbling disgrace down America’s throat. They’ll do it again if Joe's the best odds of beating the Republican nominee. It’s only about winning and losing. Nothing else ever matters. No Democrat is concerned one bit about your economic suffering or the shrinking of your wallet or the raping of your living standards.
I can assure you if the devil in bargaining with Democrats assured them victory in 2024, but a new pandemic had to be allowed and another Biden-sponsored economic armageddon had to be permitted to keep Donald Trump out, the deal’s done. They’d even toss their first born overboard if required. Trump hate among Democrats is at psychopath level. You know I’m right. You're now living in the Biden-created banana republic United States. Thank the Democrats.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.