To The Daily Sun,
With all due respect and appreciation for the people who attempt to assist drugged addicts with Narcan, etc. in order to save their lives, the root cause of addiction is not to be cured by rescue, but by spiritual transformation. This is a very difficult task.
Conventional wisdom is that opioid addiction has no cure.
It is commonly thought that opium drugs are rooted in China, but in fact, opium was foreign, and forcibly introduced into China by European conquest.
(Is there a modern parallel in US Big Pharma and drug dealers in our community today?)
Lethargy and sullenness ... the hooded eyes, dilated pupils, unreachable spirit ... lack of interest, temper tantrums ...
I quote the following from a Chinese physician of traditional medicine, challenged with “healing” an opium addict:
“Wu appeared soundlessly; he wore the robe of a Mandarin ... ‘You are aware that the way back from this addiction is steep and treacherous? Sometimes, it is possible. Very difficult. Very painful. Without guarantee. But possible. It is very bad to watch as the addicted one withdraws from the drug. Sometimes they die.’
“There is more to know: This is a disease of the spirit, not the body. We may cure the symptoms, if the Gods are merciful, but the desire may remain ... If this happens, she will simply find another way to destroy herself. All disease begins in the spirit, and must be healed there. Opium destroys the spirit, eats away at it and erodes the will to remain in this world. Only the addict can mend her own soul.”
Parents and Care Givers: Teach Your Children Well. Let Them Not Fall Into Hell, but know you Love them.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
