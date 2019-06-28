To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia High School football team and Laconia Friends of Football would like to recognize the following businesses for their sponsorship of new football helmets for the team.
We believe safety is the most important thing when playing football and this spring we were given the opportunity to get state of the art concussion helmets at half price. We reached out to the community and the response was amazing! They came forward and sponsored 30 new helmets for the team!
We would like to thank the following businesses for their support: State Farm – Mike Testa, Gilford Well, The Reever-Duggan Family, Doran Logsdon, The Logsdon Family, Mike, Nick and Jake Holmes, Duggan Concrete, King Foundation Sealing – Matt King, Shelly Brewer – Coldwell Banker, Stafford Oil, Irwin Automotive Group, Eptam Precision Solutions, Foley Oil and Propane, InFocus Eyecare, 405 Restaurant, Vista and Friends, Soda Shoppe and Friends, Dental Expressions, Pam Beaudoin, Alan Wool and a number of anonymous donors.
Holly Ruggieri, President
Laconia Friends of Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.